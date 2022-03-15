Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $124.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.11.

Shares of ZM opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,454 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,036. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

