Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
OTCMKTS ZLIOY opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (ZLIOY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.