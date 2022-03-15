Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires £150.43 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath purchased 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £150.43 ($195.62).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zotefoams alerts:

On Tuesday, January 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 37 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($194.38).

ZTF opened at GBX 308 ($4.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a market cap of £149.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. Zotefoams plc has a 52-week low of GBX 297 ($3.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 499 ($6.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 369.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 395.85.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.