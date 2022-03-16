-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

HLMN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,211. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52.

In other news, CMO Jarrod Streng bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

