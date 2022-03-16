$0.11 EPS Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olaplex.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on OLPX. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.46. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.