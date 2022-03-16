$0.11 EPS Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olaplex.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.46. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
