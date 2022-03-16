$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 249,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 253,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 242.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
