-$0.13 EPS Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acasti Pharma.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 173,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,047. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

