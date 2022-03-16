-$0.14 EPS Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.51 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 1,338,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,550. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.58.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

