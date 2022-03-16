-$0.20 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms recently commented on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 91,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $380.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Industries (Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

