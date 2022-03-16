$0.21 EPS Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ ALGM traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 615,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.