-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,056.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 306,392 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 299,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 825,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 181,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

AAOI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.