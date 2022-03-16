$0.35 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Photronics stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $996.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $72,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $133,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,373 shares of company stock worth $1,855,069. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Photronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 356,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 51,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Photronics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 65,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

