$0.39 EPS Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.53. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.