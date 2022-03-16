-$0.40 EPS Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. Sonim Technologies posted earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONM shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM remained flat at $$1.22 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,592,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.