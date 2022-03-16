-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

PRVB traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. 902,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,271. The stock has a market cap of $470.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

