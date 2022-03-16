-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,688 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $200,277,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $190,686,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,191,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $97.43.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

