$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,350. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

