$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.49. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

