$1.09 EPS Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

ARGO traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $41.75. 6,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

