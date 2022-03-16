$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.