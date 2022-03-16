10,096 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. DTE Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DTE Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,511,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $128.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

