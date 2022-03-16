11,392 Shares in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,612,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 1,678,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 134,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BKT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 626,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,738. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

