120,065 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

