$15.90 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) to post $15.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $64.80 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.20 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%.

CZWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,156. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

