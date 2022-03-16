15,164 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $1,273,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 154.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

