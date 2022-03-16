$157.71 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $157.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.40 million. Plug Power posted sales of $71.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $918.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.90 million to $951.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 22,866,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,054,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

