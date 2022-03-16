$18.52 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to post $18.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.83 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $83.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 547,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,819. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $957.02 million, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $6,850,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 94.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at about $10,387,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

