$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will post $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 121,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,024. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

