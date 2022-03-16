2,065 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,065 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 671.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

