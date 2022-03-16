2,418 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

