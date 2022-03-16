2,609 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average is $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.