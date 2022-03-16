271 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trupanion by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.27 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,216,162. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

