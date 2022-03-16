2,844 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in National Grid by 58.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.30) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.98. 407,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,938. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

