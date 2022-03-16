$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.37 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 418,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,315,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.