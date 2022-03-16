$336.87 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will post sales of $336.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.80 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $341.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

CBSH traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $72.67. 349,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $63,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,669 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,870,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after buying an additional 344,336 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,802,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

