$34.45 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPTGet Rating) to announce sales of $34.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.40 million and the highest is $34.50 million. Quipt Home Medical reported sales of $24.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $143.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $153.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $207.27 million, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $236.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QIPT shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. increased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 19,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

