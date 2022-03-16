3,551 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511,511. The company has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

