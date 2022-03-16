3,600 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

