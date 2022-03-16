$509.06 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to post $509.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.40 million and the lowest is $500.50 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $240.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,730 shares of company stock worth $3,903,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

