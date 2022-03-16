5,130 Shares in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Acquired by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter.
BGRN stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $56.18.
