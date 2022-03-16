531,000 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Spinnaker Capital LTD

Spinnaker Capital LTD acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 531,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 31.0% of Spinnaker Capital LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

