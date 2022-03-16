578 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $252,976,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

AMD opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

