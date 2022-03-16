6,587 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 271,198 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,750,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

