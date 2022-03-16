$76.53 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) to post $76.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $9.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 736.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $622.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $671.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Marathon Digital stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 11,805,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,081,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.