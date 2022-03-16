892 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in Amgen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 15,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.29. The company had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day moving average of $218.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

