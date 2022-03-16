8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.52

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.
The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.
In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $416,855. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
