AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

