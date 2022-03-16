Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,268 ($16.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 175.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,492.21.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

