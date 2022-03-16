Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.31

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 6389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 119,191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 109,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 562,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.