Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in February

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The company has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

