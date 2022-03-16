Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in February

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The company has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.